Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post $6.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.44 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $26.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $28.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,575. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 166.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

