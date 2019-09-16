Analysts Set ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Price Target at €49.61

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.99 ($55.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on ADJ. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.40 ($52.79) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of ADJ stock traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €34.86 ($40.53). The stock had a trading volume of 79,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a twelve month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a twelve month high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.31 and its 200 day moving average is €44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

