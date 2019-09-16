Analyzing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and CCUR (NASDAQ:CCUR)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apple and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple $265.60 billion 3.74 $59.53 billion $11.91 18.46 CCUR $3.46 million 9.02 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Apple has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Volatility & Risk

Apple has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apple pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CCUR does not pay a dividend. Apple pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Apple and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple 21.50% 52.13% 15.87% CCUR 19.70% 1.05% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Apple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apple and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple 4 17 21 1 2.44 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apple currently has a consensus price target of $216.34, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Apple’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

Apple beats CCUR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems. It also provides iTunes Store, an app store that allows customers to purchase and download, or stream music and TV shows; rent or purchase movies; and download free podcasts, as well as iCloud, a cloud service, which stores music, photos, contacts, calendars, mail, documents, and others. In addition, the company offers AppleCare support services; Apple Pay, a cashless payment service; Apple TV that connects to consumers' TVs and enables them to access digital content directly for streaming video, playing music and games, and viewing photos; and Apple Watch, a personal electronic device, as well as AirPods, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. The company serves consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. It sells and delivers digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, TV App Store, Book Store, and Apple Music. The company also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force; and third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

