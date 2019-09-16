AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $1,366.00 and $3.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.