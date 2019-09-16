Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price objective on Andersons and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

ANDE opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Andersons has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $884.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

