Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Anthem stock opened at $253.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

