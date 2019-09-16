Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Apc Technology Group PLC (LON:APC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.74 and traded as low as $9.38. Apc Technology Group shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.74.

Apc Technology Group Company Profile

APC Technology Group PLC designs, specifies, and distributes specialist electronic components and systems, lighting technologies, and connectivity products in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers electronic components, including power supplies, avionics data bus, semiconductors and opto electronics, high voltage and temperature products, passive components, hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions, and electromagnetic solutions, as well as oil and gas, space, and power control products.

