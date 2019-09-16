APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.34 ($2.37) and last traded at A$3.38 ($2.40), 69,375 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.39 ($2.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. APN Convenience Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

APN Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile (ASX:AQR)

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

