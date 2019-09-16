ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $17.08

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.08. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 2,378,801 shares traded.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.52.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.