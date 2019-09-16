Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.32

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 516041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Get Arconic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $28,949,618.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,635,921.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arconic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.