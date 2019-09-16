Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2019 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

