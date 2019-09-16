Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.43, approximately 2,577,212 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,453,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

