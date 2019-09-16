ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 461.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 115.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ABN Amro initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of ASML traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.30. 8,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $251.23. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.