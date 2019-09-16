Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.02 Million

Brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $314.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.10 million and the lowest is $310.60 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $307.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 158.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 192.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

