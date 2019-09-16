Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,858. The firm has a market cap of $837.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 156.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after buying an additional 1,361,712 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $912,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.