Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,650. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.