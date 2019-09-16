Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOLD traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $32.11. 3,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,927. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $793,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,001 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOLD. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

