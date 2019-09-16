Auroracoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $480,509.00 and $72.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00031956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00155443 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,228.12 or 1.00291233 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002077 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

