Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATHM. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.51.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,053. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $70,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 26.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

