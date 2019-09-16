Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Up 10.6%

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX)’s stock price was up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, approximately 25,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

