B. Riley Analysts Give ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) a $12.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.01.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 11.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.