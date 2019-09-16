B. Riley Analysts Give LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) a $2.00 Price Target

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) has been given a $2.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPTH. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,916. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank grew its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

