Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOCH. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.10. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,117.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,150. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 495,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 379,737 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

