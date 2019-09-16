BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,961,000 after buying an additional 583,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 205,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 87,052 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 829,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,984,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $33.90. 5,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.