Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.09, 862,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 391,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

