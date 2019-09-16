Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Reaches $70,915.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $70,915.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00620491 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004781 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

