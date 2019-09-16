Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:BXEFF)’s stock price rose 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter.

About Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

