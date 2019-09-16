BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.91

BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and traded as high as $37.70. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.47.

About BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

