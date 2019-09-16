Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $5.02. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 812 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and a P/E ratio of -41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

