Bigbom (BBO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Hotbit and IDEX. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $348,578.00 and approximately $312,627.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.04584987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.