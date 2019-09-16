Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bilibili and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

BILI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. 92,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,981. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.84. Bilibili Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

