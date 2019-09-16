Birdchain Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $343,457.00 and $12,429.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.01184033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015376 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,803,919 tokens. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

