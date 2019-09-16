BitCoen (BEN) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $26,836.00 and $1,048.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.73 or 0.02088066 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

