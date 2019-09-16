Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

BLKB traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 141,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1,097.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

