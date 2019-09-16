Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE BGB remained flat at $$14.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 83,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.