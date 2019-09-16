Blakecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $38,437.00 and $5.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,428,253 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

