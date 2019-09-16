Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Blucora has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Blucora by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

