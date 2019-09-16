Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $378.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.22. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

