Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Sells $150,224.30 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $150,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,732.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WIFI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 334,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.35 million, a P/E ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIFI. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 48.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

