BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.48

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $10.72. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 35,914 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.18.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,033.29% and a net margin of 98.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

