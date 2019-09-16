Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.80 Million

Analysts expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) to report $296.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.50 million. Brady reported sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BRC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,195. Brady has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $107,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $570,185.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,686 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 46.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 41.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth about $14,010,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

