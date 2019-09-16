Brokerages Anticipate American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to Post $1.95 EPS

Brokerages expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.02. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Buckingham Research raised American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $613,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $124,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,979.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,102 shares of company stock worth $23,931,740 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3,170.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

AFG traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,170. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

