Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.00. GameStop reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,446 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $16,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GameStop by 627.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,639 shares during the period.

Shares of GME traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,656. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.