Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.36. Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 75,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

