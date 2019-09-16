Brokerages Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will post sales of $831.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $818.36 million. Tronox posted sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other news, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,604. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tronox by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tronox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tronox by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

