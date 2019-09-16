Brokerages Set Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Target Price at $30.00

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Jumia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $848.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.42.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

