Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.49

Shares of Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $14.65. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 11,477 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Get Brookfield Real Estate Services alerts:

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.69 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile (TSE:BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.