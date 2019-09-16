Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,137,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 123,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,308. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,533.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

