Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

