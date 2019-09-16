Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.66. The company had a trading volume of 219,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,786. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.21. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total transaction of $10,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,324.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,158,529.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,109.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,608 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

